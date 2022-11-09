Erweiterte Funktionen
CLIQ Digital - Continuing to execute on strategy
09.11.22 11:02
Edison Investment Research
CLIQ Digital delivered strong revenue growth and record EBITDA in 9M22, as targeted marketing spend continued to drive the take up of its subscription-based multi-content streaming services. The results were boosted by particularly strong year-on-year growth in North America of 117%. We have raised our FY22 revenue and EBITDA forecasts by 10% and 15%, respectively, to reflect the strong growth delivered year to date, while noting that management has left its formal guidance unchanged. CLIQ.de, the new German multi-content portal, to be priced at €6.99 per month, will be launched on 15 December after extended stress testing. The shares continue to trade at a marked discount to the peer group.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,25 €
|23,15 €
|0,10 €
|+0,43%
|09.11./13:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0HHJR3
|A0HHJR
|33,60 €
|15,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,35 €
|-1,06%
|12:46
|Hamburg
|23,30 €
|+6,88%
|08:15
|Berlin
|23,30 €
|+6,88%
|08:00
|München
|23,30 €
|+5,43%
|08:00
|Xetra
|23,25 €
|+0,43%
|13:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|20,53 $
|0,00%
|31.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|23,00 €
|-0,43%
|13:01
|Stuttgart
|23,10 €
|-1,49%
|12:30
|Frankfurt
|22,95 €
|-1,92%
|11:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3269
|Cliq Digital AG - Turnaroundwe.
|08.11.22
|378
|CLIQ Digital AG: Ende der Leid.
|25.04.21
|329
|Depot vom Freibeuter der Meer.
|23.02.15
|418
|Bob Mobile (Handyspiele)
|18.03.14
|22
|wenn man mal 100 TS Aktien.
|18.03.10