CLIQ Digital - Bundled content driving sales and profit growth




05.05.23 16:28
Edison Investment Research

CLIQ Digital had a very strong start to FY23, with a 58% y-o-y revenue uplift in Q123 (to €83m) and an EBITDA margin of 15.4% (Q122: 15.8%). Raised levels of marketing spend continue to drive momentum, generating growth in both the lifetime value of the customer base (LTVCB) and in the number of paid members. CLIQ is inherently highly cash generative and net cash was €10.9m at the quarter-end. Management has reiterated both FY23 and mid-term 2025 sales guidance, and our forecasts are unchanged, underpinned by the strong Q123 performance. CLIQ’s valuation remains at a significant discount to peers on EV/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples, with substantial potential upside to the current share price on current estimates, in our view.

