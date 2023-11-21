Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CI Games":
 Aktien    


CI Games - Pivitol milestone achieved




21.11.23 08:12
Edison Investment Research

CI Games is a leading global video games developer and publisher focused on premium multi-platform titles, with two flagship franchises – the first-person shooter Sniper: Ghost Warrior and fantasy action role-playing game Lords of the Fallen (LotF). Over the years the group has become a global player with offices in Poland (headquarters), the UK, the United States, Spain and Romania, and its games selling worldwide.

Aktuell
Game Changer: Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,646 € 0,616 € 0,03 € +4,87% 21.11./10:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLCTINT00018 A0NJDD 1,55 € 0,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,646 € +4,87%  08:02
Berlin 0,646 € +4,87%  08:08
München 0,661 € 0,00%  08:07
Stuttgart 0,65 € 0,00%  08:27
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock heilt schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal für klinische Phase III

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  CI Games: multi-platform video . 10.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...