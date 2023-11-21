CI Games - Pivitol milestone achieved

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CI Games":

CI Games is a leading global video games developer and publisher focused on premium multi-platform titles, with two flagship franchises – the first-person shooter Sniper: Ghost Warrior and fantasy action role-playing game Lords of the Fallen (LotF). Over the years the group has become a global player with offices in Poland (headquarters), the UK, the United States, Spain and Romania, and its games selling worldwide.