Britvic - Strong growth despite headwinds

Britvic reported strong double-digit revenue growth across all business units in FY22, reflecting brand resilience despite significant headwinds. Trading benefited from a full year with no COVID-19-related restrictions and hot weather during the summer. Performance was boosted by balanced growth in volume and price, as management mitigated the significant cost inflation in the year through price rises and efficiency initiatives. As such, adjusted EBIT was up 17% while adjusted EPS grew 29.3%. The dividend per share increased 19.8% to 29p. Despite the more challenging macroeconomic environment, management notes no slowdown in consumer demand, with current trading in line with expectations. Although current headwinds on costs and consumer spend are expected to persist into FY23, management believes it is well positioned to navigate these challenges successfully.