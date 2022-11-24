Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BRAEMAR SHIPPING SVCS PLC":
 Aktien    


Braemar - Evidence of strategic success should drive value




24.11.22 08:48
Edison Investment Research

The strong interim results and robust trading in H2 so far confirm that Braemar is in a good position to capitalise on management action taken over the last two years. The disposal of non-core assets and the debt-free balance sheet leave Braemar well-positioned to drive its future growth strategy, as previously outlined. The new Natural Gas desk is one such example. The trading outlook is promising and Braemar will be able to leverage its strong balance sheet in pursuit of strategic growth. We retain our existing FY estimates and our DDM based 520p per share valuation.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Uran-Entdeckung - 100 radioaktive Anomalien entdeckt
Diesen 422% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,66 € 3,64 € 0,02 € +0,55% 24.11./11:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000600931 938752 3,80 € 2,28 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 3,70 € +3,35%  08:04
Frankfurt 3,66 € +0,55%  08:29
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,30 $ 0,00%  01.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Weltklasse-Uran-Entdeckung sprengt alle Maßstäbe. Diesen 623% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...