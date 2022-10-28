Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borussia Dortmund":
 Aktien      Futures    


Borussia Dortmund - Wind beneath the wings of the team




28.10.22 09:40
Edison Investment Research

Borussia Dortmund is one of the most successful football clubs in Europe. It has a consistent record of success in its domestic league, which enables it to participate regularly in the financially lucrative European competitions. It is well positioned to benefit from structural growth drivers of growing global interest in football, which should enable it to continue growing its multiple revenue streams domestically and in international markets. After a relatively disappointing sporting performance and some unexpected disruption due to COVID-19 in FY22, management expects a strong financial recovery in FY23. Continued profit momentum with relatively good visibility on a number of revenue streams, unlike many other consumer-facing business, is attractive given Borussia Dortmund’s valuation multiples are low relative to its own history. It continues to look well supported by our asset-backed valuation of €10.50 per share.

Aktuell
Breaking Börsennews - Großartige Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
439% Uran Hot Stock vor massivem Kurssprung

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,754 € 3,70 € 0,054 € +1,46% 28.10./15:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005493092 549309 5,01 € 2,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,75 € +1,46%  15:16
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,87 $ +17,63%  27.10.22
Düsseldorf 3,736 € +1,47%  15:01
Xetra 3,754 € +1,46%  15:09
Stuttgart 3,724 € +1,14%  14:45
Frankfurt 3,732 € +1,08%  12:59
Berlin 3,728 € +0,54%  14:13
München 3,722 € -0,21%  08:01
Hamburg 3,678 € -0,33%  08:15
Hannover 3,678 € -0,65%  08:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bahnbrechende News - Sagenhafte Übernahme. Diese 544% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
392 Perf. Vergleich - Gottt gegen . 15:01
4107 BVB Aktie & Fußball, Fakten . 12:24
30388 14 Gründe für ein Investment i. 08:13
4100 Spieltaganalyse und Kaderdiskus. 27.10.22
10323 Borussia Dortmund: Talk Thread. 27.10.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...