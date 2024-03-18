Borussia Dortmund - Progressing nicely

Erweiterte Funktionen



Borussia Dortmund’s first team was successful in progressing through to quarter finals of the Champions League, which naturally leads to an upgrade in profit guidance for the year, as reaching the ‘round of 16’ was in prior guidance. This follows confirmation that the first team will compete in the revamped FIFA Club World Cup to be played in the summer of 2025, which is likely to be significant for financial results and very helpful in the long-term development of the brand and fanbase.

