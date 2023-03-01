Borussia Dortmund - FIFA World Cup affects Bundesliga schedule

Erweiterte Funktionen
Borussia Dortmund’s Q223 results reflect the negative effects of the first time staging of the FIFA World Cup during the football season, offset by underlying improvements due to the absence of COVID-19-related restrictions. The company’s financial results are more dependent on H2 than in a typical year due to the changes in scheduling. However, the first team appears well placed in the Bundesliga and has made good progress in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League. Management has reiterated its FY23 guidance. The share price continues to look well supported by our asset backed sum-of-the-parts valuation, which has increased to €11.3/share (€10.5/share previously).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,288 €
|4,27 €
|0,018 €
|+0,42%
|01.03./11:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005493092
|549309
|4,43 €
|2,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,294 €
|+0,33%
|11:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,54 $
|+0,89%
|28.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|4,268 €
|+0,61%
|10:31
|Frankfurt
|4,28 €
|+0,47%
|10:59
|Xetra
|4,288 €
|+0,42%
|11:00
|München
|4,304 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Berlin
|4,284 €
|-0,05%
|10:52
|Stuttgart
|4,28 €
|-0,47%
|10:56
|Hamburg
|4,28 €
|-0,51%
|08:01
|Hannover
|4,28 €
|-0,83%
|08:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
