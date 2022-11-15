Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borussia Dortmund":
Borussia Dortmund - Encouraging start to FY23
15.11.22 11:52
Edison Investment Research
Borussia Dortmund’s Q123 results demonstrated the expected recovery in its more variable revenue streams as the club welcomed the return of more fans to the stadium versus the COVID-19-affected Q122. The return to normality was also reflected in a relatively busy transfer window in the summer with five player additions and three sales, involving a transfer fee. The team’s performance on the pitch is consistent with our existing financial estimates, therefore we make no changes to our forecasts. Our asset-backed sum-of the-parts valuation is unchanged at €10.50 per share.
Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,61 €
|3,676 €
|-0,066 €
|-1,80%
|15.11./13:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005493092
|549309
|4,82 €
|2,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,616 €
|-1,15%
|14:00
|Hannover
|3,634 €
|+3,71%
|08:15
|Hamburg
|3,634 €
|+2,08%
|08:15
|München
|3,634 €
|+1,79%
|08:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,72 $
|0,00%
|04.11.22
|Frankfurt
|3,608 €
|-0,66%
|11:54
|Düsseldorf
|3,602 €
|-0,77%
|13:01
|Stuttgart
|3,60 €
|-0,83%
|13:15
|Berlin
|3,622 €
|-1,15%
|13:21
|Xetra
|3,61 €
|-1,80%
|13:52
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|30521
|14 Gründe für ein Investment i.
|13:55
|10349
|Borussia Dortmund: Talk Thread.
|13:16
|4753
|Spieltaganalyse und Kaderdiskus.
|12:54
|396
|Perf. Vergleich - Gottt gegen .
|13.11.22
|250
|Bratwurst * Bier * Borussia - .
|11.11.22