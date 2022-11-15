Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borussia Dortmund":
 Aktien      Futures    


Borussia Dortmund - Encouraging start to FY23




15.11.22 11:52
Edison Investment Research

Borussia Dortmund’s Q123 results demonstrated the expected recovery in its more variable revenue streams as the club welcomed the return of more fans to the stadium versus the COVID-19-affected Q122. The return to normality was also reflected in a relatively busy transfer window in the summer with five player additions and three sales, involving a transfer fee. The team’s performance on the pitch is consistent with our existing financial estimates, therefore we make no changes to our forecasts. Our asset-backed sum-of the-parts valuation is unchanged at €10.50 per share.

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,61 € 3,676 € -0,066 € -1,80% 15.11./13:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005493092 549309 4,82 € 2,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,616 € -1,15%  14:00
Hannover 3,634 € +3,71%  08:15
Hamburg 3,634 € +2,08%  08:15
München 3,634 € +1,79%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,72 $ 0,00%  04.11.22
Frankfurt 3,608 € -0,66%  11:54
Düsseldorf 3,602 € -0,77%  13:01
Stuttgart 3,60 € -0,83%  13:15
Berlin 3,622 € -1,15%  13:21
Xetra 3,61 € -1,80%  13:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 632% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
30521 14 Gründe für ein Investment i. 13:55
10349 Borussia Dortmund: Talk Thread. 13:16
4753 Spieltaganalyse und Kaderdiskus. 12:54
396 Perf. Vergleich - Gottt gegen . 13.11.22
250 Bratwurst * Bier * Borussia - . 11.11.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...