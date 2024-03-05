Borussia Dortmund - A more normal schedule

Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA



Borussia Dortmund’s Q224 results reflect the positive effects of a more normal football season versus the disruption from the FIFA World Cup in the comparative Q223 period. The reiterated financial guidance for FY24 looks well underpinned given the phasing of games and with the excitement of the final stages of the Champions League to come. The share price continues to look very attractive versus our slightly adjusted sum-of-the-parts valuation of €10.40/share and its own historical multiples.