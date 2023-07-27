Booking Aktien: Erwartete Umsatzsteigerung im 3. Quartal beeindruckt Aktionäre

In 95 days, the booking company based in Norwalk, United States will present its quarterly balance sheet for the 3rd quarter. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how is the Booking share developing compared to last year?

There are only 95 days left until the Booking share with a current market capitalization of EUR 96.77 billion presents its new quarterly figures after the stock market closes. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the result. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Booking achieved sales of EUR 5.48 billion in Q3 2022, an increase of +16.50% to EUR 6.38 billion is now expected. The profit is also expected to change and is likely to increase by +27.30% to EUR 1.92 billion.

On an annual...