Erweiterte Funktionen



Boku - Wider payments reach drives underlying growth




29.09.22 07:40
Edison Investment Research

Boku reported H122 revenue and adjusted EBITDA in line with its July trading update. During H122, payments made via local payment methods (LPMs) grew significantly y-o-y and, since the end of H1, the company has signed a multi-year contract with Amazon for its LPM services and rolled out eWallets in China for another major merchant. We maintain our forecasts and highlight that underlying growth for the business remains strong, despite currency headwinds.

Aktuell
Erstklassige Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt enorme Kursrallye
Diese 400% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,07 € 1,07 € -   € 0,00% 29.09./09:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
USU7744C1063 A2H7ZP 2,28 € 0,84 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,15 € +1,77%  10:00
Frankfurt 1,07 € 0,00%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Game Changer - Erstklassige Übernahme - Jetzt sofort einsteigen. Diese 669% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...