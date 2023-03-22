Boku - Helping merchants navigate payments complexity

Boku’s FY22 results reflect a return to pre-COVID customer behaviour and company spending, investment in its platform to support local payment methods (LPMs) and the negative effect of the strong dollar on reported results. Growth in LPM users accelerated in the year and is likely to be boosted further as the Amazon relationship develops. With plans to double revenue and grow EBITDA margins by c 18pp in the medium term, Boku looks well positioned for earnings growth over the forecast period.