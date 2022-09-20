Boku - Digital wallet contract with Amazon

Boku has signed a three-year contract with Amazon to process Amazon Prime Video subscriptions made via digital wallet and other local payment methods in certain South-East Asian and African countries. As part of the contract, Amazon has been granted warrants over 11.2m Boku shares at 81.2p per share, dependent on Amazon hitting revenue targets over seven years. In our view, this contract marks major progress in the company’s strategy to widen its offering to local payment methods and strengthens the company’s relationship with Amazon.