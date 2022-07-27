Erweiterte Funktionen
Boku - Currency moves mask underlying growth
27.07.22 07:54
Edison Investment Research
While currency headwinds reduced growth on a reported basis in H122, Boku expects to report constant currency growth of 14% for total payment volume (TPV) and 7% for Payment revenue. Local payment methods (LPMs) are seeing rapid adoption and are making up a growing proportion of volumes (up 11x y-o-y) and monthly active users (MAUs – up 8x y-o-y). On revised forecasts which reflect the stronger dollar, the stock trades at a large discount to peers. We expect this gap to close as LPMs start to make a material contribution to revenue growth.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,995 €
|0,99 €
|0,005 €
|+0,51%
|27.07./09:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|USU7744C1063
|A2H7ZP
|2,40 €
|0,99 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.