Boku - Currency moves mask underlying growth

27.07.22 07:54
Edison Investment Research

While currency headwinds reduced growth on a reported basis in H122, Boku expects to report constant currency growth of 14% for total payment volume (TPV) and 7% for Payment revenue. Local payment methods (LPMs) are seeing rapid adoption and are making up a growing proportion of volumes (up 11x y-o-y) and monthly active users (MAUs – up 8x y-o-y). On revised forecasts which reflect the stronger dollar, the stock trades at a large discount to peers. We expect this gap to close as LPMs start to make a material contribution to revenue growth.

