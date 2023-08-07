Bluebird Bio Quartalszahlen: Erwartete Gewinne und wie steht die Aktie im Vergleich zum Vorjahr?

Erweiterte Funktionen


07.08.23 15:24
Gurupress

In just 90 days, bluebird bio, a company based in Cambridge, United States, will release its quarterly earnings for the third quarter. What revenue and profit numbers can shareholders expect? And how is the bluebird bio stock performing compared to last year?


With only 90 days left until bluebird bio’s stock, currently valued at €374.65 million market capitalization, presents its new quarterly figures before the opening of the stock market. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst firms currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While bluebird bio achieved a revenue of €64.43 thousand in Q3 2022, an increase of +1.39 percent to €13.52 million is expected now. The previous loss is also expected to change and is likely to decrease...


