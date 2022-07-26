Bloc Ventures - Demand for deep tech unhindered by downturn

Following the exits of Marmalade and EVRYTHNG in 2021, Bloc’s FY21 NAV/share rose 7% y-o-y to £25.30. Bloc has now delivered a FY18–21 NAV/share CAGR of 19% and a portfolio IRR of 25% since inception. In Q122, incorporating a successful Series A round for Pharrowtech, NAV/share rose a further 9% to £27.51. In FY21, Bloc strengthened its team and processes with new hires. In FY22, management is raising a Series B extension round, having postponed a larger Series C funding round until market conditions improve. Despite challenging markets, management is able to identify a number of potential portfolio up-rounds that it believes could lead to growth in FY22 NAV/share of over 30% y-o-y.