Erweiterte Funktionen


Bloc Ventures - Demand for deep tech unhindered by downturn




26.07.22 07:25
Edison Investment Research

Following the exits of Marmalade and EVRYTHNG in 2021, Bloc’s FY21 NAV/share rose 7% y-o-y to £25.30. Bloc has now delivered a FY18–21 NAV/share CAGR of 19% and a portfolio IRR of 25% since inception. In Q122, incorporating a successful Series A round for Pharrowtech, NAV/share rose a further 9% to £27.51. In FY21, Bloc strengthened its team and processes with new hires. In FY22, management is raising a Series B extension round, having postponed a larger Series C funding round until market conditions improve. Despite challenging markets, management is able to identify a number of potential portfolio up-rounds that it believes could lead to growth in FY22 NAV/share of over 30% y-o-y.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Unmittelbar vor \xDCbernahme - Schnelle Kursgewinne Jetzt
358% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Akute Kaufempfehlung. 387% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:27 , Aktiennews
Daetwyler Aktie: Ruhig bleiben!
14:27 , Aktiennews
Optimi Health Aktie: Davon kann keine Rede s [...]
14:27 , Aktiennews
ITT Aktie: DAS heißt noch nichts
14:27 , Aktiennews
Kaman Aktie: Hier sollten Sie genauer hinsehe [...]
14:27 , Aktiennews
Spire Aktie: Wohin geht die Reise?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...