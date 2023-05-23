Erweiterte Funktionen


BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust - Unique value and ESG strategy




23.05.23 12:37
Edison Investment Research

Since July 2021, BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust (BRSA) has integrated explicit ESG objectives into its investment strategy. Managers Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang aim to deliver an attractive level of income and long-term capital growth from a portfolio of dividend-paying companies that are trading at attractive valuations and are deemed to be ESG leaders, improvers or ‘sustainability enablers’. The managers highlight that, over the long term, equities have delivered higher total returns compared with other asset classes such as cash and fixed income securities. Data from BlackRock show that value stocks tend to outperform during periods of high inflation and rising interest rates. Also, since 1970, in the one, two and three years following a recession, equities have generated positive returns, with value stocks outpacing the performance of the broader US market.

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,18 Mio. Unzen Gold
400% Gold Aktientip im Visier von Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und Newmont ($NEM)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Insider steigen ein - Massives Kaufsignal - 335% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:20 , Aktiennews
Bee Vectoring Aktie: So dürfte es jetzt weite [...]
18:20 , Aktiennews
G III Apparel im Check!
18:20 , Aktiennews
Boxlight Aktie: Kommt jetzt der Hammer?
18:20 , Aktiennews
Caterpillar Aktie: Ist das noch normal?
18:20 , Aktiennews
PBF Energy Aktie: Käufer sollten sich sputen!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...