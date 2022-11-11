Erweiterte Funktionen


BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust - Positioned for economic weakness




11.11.22 08:05
Edison Investment Research

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust (BRSA) changed its investment strategy at the end of July 2021 to integrate explicit ESG objectives. Its managers, Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, aim to deliver an attractive level of income and long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of dividend-paying companies that are trading at attractive valuations and are deemed to be ESG leaders, improvers or ‘sustainability enablers’. The managers say the odds of a recession are now higher compared with the end of 2021; hence, the structure of the portfolio has changed since then from a barbell approach of stability versus cyclical value and is now skewed towards stability.

Aktuell
Dringende Kaufempfehlung: Spektakuläre Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal bei diesem 567% Uran Hot Stock - Sensationelle Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:17 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : RCF0: Wiederaufnahme/Resumption
10:16 , Aktiennews
Fathom Nickel Incorporation Aktie: Das sieht in [...]
10:16 , Aktiennews
Alphabet Inc. C Aktie: Der Knaller!
10:16 , Aktiennews
Vorsicht walten lassen bei Medical Properties [...]
10:16 , Aktiennews
Erris Aktie: Nur eine Fehlmeldung?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...