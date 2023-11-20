Erweiterte Funktionen


BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust - A unique fund focusing on value and sustainability




20.11.23 07:38
Edison Investment Research

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust (BRSA) underwent a strategy change in July 2021, to incorporate explicit ESG objectives into its investment approach. Its three managers, Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, aim to deliver an attractive level of income and long-term capital growth from a portfolio of attractively valued, dividend-paying companies, which have favourable ESG credentials either as leaders, improvers or ‘sustainability enablers’. While growth stocks have been favoured by investors for much of the last decade, data from BlackRock show that since 1978, in the one, two and three years following a recession, which is a possibility given the sharp rise in US interest rates, value stocks meaningfully outperformed growth stocks. Also, since 1984, following periods when the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, quality stocks led the US market in the subsequent one, two and three years.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entwickelt Technologie mit 10x höherer Kapazität
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock erobert 1,8 Mrd. $ Markt - Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal. 487% Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:17 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
Italiens Außenminister freut sich über Umdenke [...]
10:15 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : MOS: Aussetzung/Suspension
10:08 , Gurupress
Lithium Americas erwartet Quartalsergebnisse: [...]
10:07 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - FR001 [...]
10:07 , Aktiennews
Safe Bulkers, ist immer für eine Überraschung [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...