BlackRock Latin American Inv. Trust - Worthy allocation as part of a global portfolio

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s (BRLA’s) lead manager Sam Vecht and deputy manager Christoph Brinkmann remain optimistic about the prospects for the region. Interest rates are coming down as Latin American central banks have been more proactive than those in developed markets in raising interest rates to combat higher inflation, which should be supportive for economic growth and asset prices. Latin America has remained relatively isolated from global geopolitical conflict, enabling trade with both eastern and western nations. The region has been overlooked by global investors, which has led to very attractive valuations on both absolute and relative terms.