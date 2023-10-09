BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust - Remaining selective in search for quality growth

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) manager Stefan Gries seeks high-quality growth stocks that he can hold for the long term. The manager prides himself on being an ‘investor in businesses, not a trader in shares’ and stresses that his selective approach of focusing on the best businesses that are based in Europe means that investors do not need to have a positive view on the European economy to consider the trust. BRGE has a solid five- and 10-year record of outperformance versus the Europe ex-UK market, despite a difficult period in 2022 when growth stocks came under pressure in a rising interest rate environment. The trust also ranks favourably versus the averages of its peers in the AIC Europe sector over the last one, three, five and 10 years.