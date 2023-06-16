BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust - Europe is undervalued and under-owned

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) is managed by Stefan Gries, who seeks to invest in the best wealth-creating businesses on a minimum three- to five-year view. The process has proved successful as the trust’s NAV has outperformed the Europe ex-UK market over the last one, three, five and 10 years. BRGE is one of seven funds in the AIC Europe sector, and its NAV total returns rank first over the last one, five and 10 years. It has also generated very acceptable double-digit absolute total returns over the last decade: NAV and share price are both +10.9% pa.