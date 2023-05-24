Erweiterte Funktionen



Biodexa Pharmaceuticals - Acquisition of Varian Bio to bolster pipeline




24.05.23 11:40
Edison Investment Research

Biodexa has announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Varian Biopharmaceuticals, a privately held US-based biopharma company developing a small molecule atypical protein kinase C iota (aPKCi) inhibitor for treating cancer. Varian’s pipeline comprises lead candidate VAR-101 (basal cell carcinoma, BCC) and VAR-102 (solid tumors), both in preclinical development. The proposed acquisition is in line with Biodexa’s strategy to expand its oncology-focused pipeline following its recent repositioning as a therapeutics company. The proposed terms include issuing 10m American depository shares (ADSs) as an initial consideration (which translates to c $3m at Biodexa’s current share price), resulting in Varian stakeholders owning c 34% of the combined business, post consolidation. A further 6m ADSs will be issued based on meeting predefined clinical and regulatory milestones pursuant to the deal, Biodexa also plans to raise a minimum of US$7m in net proceeds to fund the Phase I study for VAR-101, expected to start in Q124.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1645 € 0,161 € 0,0035 € +2,17% 24.05./13:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US59564R6099 A3D7BE 15,50 € 0,16 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,1645 € +2,17%  08:01
Stuttgart 0,1655 € +1,22%  08:02
Berlin 0,1815 € +0,83%  13:05
NYSE 0,1947 $ 0,00%  23.05.23
Nasdaq 0,1949 $ 0,00%  23.05.23
AMEX 0,19415 $ 0,00%  18.05.23
  = Realtime
