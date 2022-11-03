Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Biopharma Credit":
BioPharma Credit - A quality dividend play with FY22 yield of 12%
03.11.22 12:10
Edison Investment Research
BioPharma Credit (BPCR) is on track to deliver a strong (possibly record-high) annual NAV total return (TR) in FY22 on the back of a high investment level in H122, rising interest rates benefiting its floating rate loans, as well as healthy prepayment and make-whole fees from the early loan repayments in recent months. This has allowed BPCR to announce a US$0.045 special dividend, which implies a 12.0% dividend yield for FY22 on the current share price. The above-mentioned fees also provide BPCR with a good income runway for the re-deployment of prepayment proceeds. Since being fully invested in August 2018, BPCR achieved a net NAV TR of c 8% per year.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,97 €
|0,94 €
|0,03 €
|+3,19%
|03.11./15:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDGKMY29
|A2DN3S
|0,97 €
|0,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,97 €
|+3,19%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|0,935 €
|+1,08%
|14:54
|München
|0,95 €
|+1,06%
|08:03
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,90 $
|-1,10%
|13.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.