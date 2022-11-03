Erweiterte Funktionen

BioPharma Credit - A quality dividend play with FY22 yield of 12%




03.11.22 12:10
Edison Investment Research

BioPharma Credit (BPCR) is on track to deliver a strong (possibly record-high) annual NAV total return (TR) in FY22 on the back of a high investment level in H122, rising interest rates benefiting its floating rate loans, as well as healthy prepayment and make-whole fees from the early loan repayments in recent months. This has allowed BPCR to announce a US$0.045 special dividend, which implies a 12.0% dividend yield for FY22 on the current share price. The above-mentioned fees also provide BPCR with a good income runway for the re-deployment of prepayment proceeds. Since being fully invested in August 2018, BPCR achieved a net NAV TR of c 8% per year.

