Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Target":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Futures    


Bilfinger: Stock price target set at €40.80




24.06.23 18:18
Gurupress

According to analysts, the stock of Bilfinger is currently undervalued. The true price target is +32.21% away from the current price.


• On June 23, 2023, Bilfinger decreased by -2.03%
• The stock’s target price is €40.80
• Guru rating for Bilfinger now stands at 3.73 out of a possible 5


Yesterday, Bilfinger experienced a -2.03% decline in financial markets, bringing results from the previous five trading days – and thus an entire week of trading – to -4.04%. Consequently, the market seems relatively pessimistic at present.


Did bank analysts expect this kind of development? In any case, sentiment appears clear.


Currently priced at €40.80 per share, according to average opinions among bank analysts regarding medium-term goals for its shares under consideration; if these same experts are correct on their assessments about it...


Hier weiterlesen
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
131,83 $ 132,39 $ -0,56 $ -0,42% 23.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US87612E1064 856243 183,85 $ 125,09 $
Werte im Artikel
131,83 minus
-0,42%
30,78 minus
-1,54%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		121,25 € +0,33%  23.06.23
Frankfurt 121,10 € +0,75%  23.06.23
Düsseldorf 121,15 € +0,50%  23.06.23
Stuttgart 121,20 € +0,33%  23.06.23
Xetra 121,15 € +0,04%  23.06.23
Hamburg 120,10 € -0,08%  23.06.23
Hannover 120,15 € -0,08%  23.06.23
München 120,10 € -0,25%  23.06.23
Berlin 120,05 € -0,25%  23.06.23
NYSE 131,83 $ -0,42%  23.06.23
Nasdaq 131,82 $ -0,45%  23.06.23
AMEX 131,82 $ -0,49%  23.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Massives Kaufsignal - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 Target WKN 856243 ........Dis. 01.08.22
  Löschung 09.07.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...