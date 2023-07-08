Erweiterte Funktionen



Beyond Meat Quartalsbericht in 121 Tagen: Was Aktionäre von Umsatz und Gewinn erwarten können




08.07.23 14:40
Gurupress

In 121 days, Beyond Meat, a company based in El Segundo, United States, will present its quarterly report for the 3rd quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit? And how is the Beyond Meat stock performing compared to last year?


There are only 121 days left until Beyond Meat, with a current market capitalization of 777.27 million euros, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. In the 3rd quarter of 2022, Beyond Meat generated revenue of 75.81 million euros, but now an increase of +14.40 percent to 86.74 million euros is expected. The previous loss is also expected to change and decrease by +51.90...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
3,14 Mio. Unzen Gold - Fusion in Multi-Millionen-Unzen Gold-Distrikt
Neuer 324% Gold Hot Stock nach 4.557% mit Benchmark Metals ($BNCH)

Hi-View Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,79 $ 13,63 $ 1,16 $ +8,51% 07.07./23:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US08862E1091 A2N7XQ 44,51 $ 9,82 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,508 € +7,94%  07.07.23
Düsseldorf 13,542 € +10,78%  07.07.23
AMEX 14,77 $ +8,68%  07.07.23
Nasdaq 14,79 $ +8,51%  07.07.23
NYSE 14,79 $ +8,43%  07.07.23
Berlin 13,492 € +8,06%  07.07.23
Frankfurt 13,432 € +7,56%  07.07.23
München 13,43 € +7,25%  07.07.23
Xetra 13,266 € +7,21%  07.07.23
Stuttgart 12,494 € +0,19%  07.07.23
Hamburg 12,494 € -0,27%  07.07.23
Hannover 12,494 € -0,27%  07.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hautkrebs bald besiegt? Erstklassige Studienergebnisse. Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 212% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
781 Beyond Meat: Bestes IPO seit . 11.06.23
  Löschung 04.05.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...