Beyond Meat Quartalsbericht in 121 Tagen: Was Aktionäre von Umsatz und Gewinn erwarten können

In 121 days, Beyond Meat, a company based in El Segundo, United States, will present its quarterly report for the 3rd quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit? And how is the Beyond Meat stock performing compared to last year?

There are only 121 days left until Beyond Meat, with a current market capitalization of 777.27 million euros, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. In the 3rd quarter of 2022, Beyond Meat generated revenue of 75.81 million euros, but now an increase of +14.40 percent to 86.74 million euros is expected. The previous loss is also expected to change and decrease by +51.90...