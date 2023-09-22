Erweiterte Funktionen

Bayer AG stock: In the crosshairs!




22.09.23 11:56
Gurupress

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

Bayer AG stock closed Thursday at €47.81 and is down -3.2% on a sharp decline before the weekend. A critical point seems to be the ongoing discussion about the total herbicide glyphosate, which Bayer AG would like to extend its approval in the EU for another ten years. Critics such as Rita Triebskorn from the University of Tübingen see such a renewal as “scientifically unfounded and completely inappropriate.”


Meanwhile, the EU Commission is sticking to its proposal, which will be put to a vote on October 13.


 


Scientific controversy: Bayer AG shares on the firing line


  • Bayer AG wants to extend approval of glyphosate
  • Critics consider the EU proposal inappropriate
  • Global sales of glyphosate-containing products is a billion-dollar market

 


While Bayer AG shares are under scrutiny, the debates about the approval of glyphosate...


