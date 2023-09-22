Bayer AG stock: In the crosshairs!

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bayer":

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

Bayer AG stock closed Thursday at €47.81 and is down -3.2% on a sharp decline before the weekend. A critical point seems to be the ongoing discussion about the total herbicide glyphosate, which Bayer AG would like to extend its approval in the EU for another ten years. Critics such as Rita Triebskorn from the University of Tübingen see such a renewal as “scientifically unfounded and completely inappropriate.”

Meanwhile, the EU Commission is sticking to its proposal, which will be put to a vote on October 13.

Scientific controversy: Bayer AG shares on the firing line

Bayer AG wants to extend approval of glyphosate

Critics consider the EU proposal inappropriate

Global sales of glyphosate-containing products is a billion-dollar market

