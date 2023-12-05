BayWa Aktie: Das sollten Sie jedem weiter erzählen …

Neutral sentiments dominate discussions among investors regarding Baywa, according to social media platforms and online forums. Recent comments and opinions suggest a negative trend, leading to an overall "Bad" assessment. This analysis takes into account concrete trading signals derived from social media, with 3 negative signals and 0 positive signals. Based on this evaluation, the investor sentiment is considered "Bad".

In terms of stock performance compared to the industry average, Baywa has underperformed with a return of -12.88%, which is more than 18% lower than the average. The "Retail and Distributor" sector achieved an average return of 4.47% in the past 12 months, further highlighting Baywa's underperformance at 17.34%. Consequently, the stock is rated as "Bad" in this category.

From a technical analysis perspective, Baywa's moving average price is currently at €37.55, while the stock itself is valued at €30.9. This indicates a negative deviation of -17.71% from the 200-day moving average, resulting in a "Bad" rating. On the other hand, the 50-day moving average is at €32.4, with a deviation of -4.63%, which leads to a "Neutral" rating. Overall, the stock is given a "Neutral" rating based on these indicators.

Using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a technical analysis tool, it can be determined whether a security is "overbought" or "oversold". Looking at the RSI for the past 7 days, it currently stands at 71, indicating that the stock is overbought and warranting a "Bad" rating. The 25-day RSI, which is less volatile than the 7-day RSI, is at 68.93, indicating that Baywa is neither overbought nor oversold. Thus, the stock is classified as "Neutral" according to this indicator. Overall, the analysis of the RSIs assigns a "Bad" rating to Baywa.