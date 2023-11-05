Erweiterte Funktionen



BayWa Aktie: Ist das noch normal?




05.11.23 07:46
Aktiennews

Neutral sentiments dominate discussions among investors regarding Baywa, according to social media platforms and online forums. Recent comments and opinions suggest a negative trend, leading to an overall "Bad" assessment. This analysis takes into account concrete trading signals derived from social media, with 3 negative signals and 0 positive signals. Based on this evaluation, the investor sentiment is considered "Bad".


In terms of stock performance compared to the industry average, Baywa has underperformed with a return of -12.88%, which is more than 18% lower than the average. The "Retail and Distributor" sector achieved an average return of 4.47% in the past 12 months, further highlighting Baywa's underperformance at 17.34%. Consequently, the stock is rated as "Bad" in this category.


From a technical analysis perspective, Baywa's moving average price is currently at €37.55, while the stock itself is valued at €30.9. This indicates a negative deviation of -17.71% from the 200-day moving average, resulting in a "Bad" rating. On the other hand, the 50-day moving average is at €32.4, with a deviation of -4.63%, which leads to a "Neutral" rating. Overall, the stock is given a "Neutral" rating based on these indicators.


Using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a technical analysis tool, it can be determined whether a security is "overbought" or "oversold". Looking at the RSI for the past 7 days, it currently stands at 71, indicating that the stock is overbought and warranting a "Bad" rating. The 25-day RSI, which is less volatile than the 7-day RSI, is at 68.93, indicating that Baywa is neither overbought nor oversold. Thus, the stock is classified as "Neutral" according to this indicator. Overall, the analysis of the RSIs assigns a "Bad" rating to Baywa.


BayWa kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich BayWa jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen BayWa-Analyse.



Aktuell
Neuer Esports Hot Stock erobert die Esport-Welt im Sturm
Nach 13.139% mit Tencent Holdings ($TCEHY) und 37.292% mit Electronic Arts ($EA)

Gamer Pakistan Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,90 € 45,10 € -1,20 € -2,66% 03.11./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005194005 519400 67,80 € 42,70 €
Werte im Artikel
33,05 plus
+1,07%
43,90 minus
-2,66%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,90 € -2,66%  03.11.23
Frankfurt 44,00 € 0,00%  03.11.23
München 45,00 € 0,00%  03.11.23
Stuttgart 43,20 € 0,00%  03.11.23
Xetra 46,50 € -1,06%  03.11.23
Düsseldorf 43,30 € -1,14%  03.11.23
Berlin 43,50 € -3,12%  03.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal voraus - Neuer 407% Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18 BayWa, was tun?? 15.08.19
4 HOCHWASSER-wer kann profi. 26.08.05
1 BayWa AG - 70% Kurspotenz. 31.01.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...