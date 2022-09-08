Erweiterte Funktionen

Basilea Pharmaceutica - To retire converts with senior secured and cash




08.09.22 07:52
Edison Investment Research

Despite the challenging financial backdrop, Basilea Pharmaceutica has announced that it has secured a CHF75m senior secured loan from Athyrium Capital Management (a US-based asset management company). The combination of this non-dilutive financing and cash on hand will allow the company to repay its outstanding convertible bonds (ISIN CH0305398148 with a nominal value of CHF117m, due in December 2022), outlined as the first leg of management’s strategic plan. This short-term arrangement is anticipated to bridge the company until expected operational profitability in FY23. Our valuation of Basilea remains unchanged at CHF893.8m or CHF75.5/share.

