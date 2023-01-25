Basilea Pharmaceutica - Strong execution resulting in operating profitability

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Basilea Pharmaceutica":

On the heels of management’s January upward guidance revision, continued strong execution of Basilea’s outlined strategic plan (February 2022) has positioned the company to report (on a preliminary basis) its first year of operating and net profit. Management anticipates FY22 operating profit of c CHF18m, up from the previously guided CHF10–15m loss. We view this as a notable milestone for Basilea, which was achieved despite overall macro market challenges. The company continues to address an important unmet need in anti-infectives and its worldwide traction of the company’s antifungal product, Cresemba (isavuconazole), is a key driver of revenue. In FY23, we expect the company to maximize the potential of Zevtera in the US (new drug application filing anticipated in H123) while also refilling its development pipeline. Our valuation and financial estimates are under review and are expected to be updated following the release of full FY22 results on February 14.