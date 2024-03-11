Basilea Pharmaceutica - Strong Cresemba traction triggers milestone payment

Continued strong sales of Cresemba, Basilea Pharmaceutica’s lead antifungal asset, in the Asia-Pacific region and China, has triggered the receipt of a US$1.25m milestone payment from Pfizer (license partner). This comes on the heels of Basilea’s first sales-related milestone from distribution partner Knight Therapeutics in January for sales in Latin America. We believe these reflect sustained market traction for Cresemba, leading to in-market sales of US$445m in the 12 months ending September 2023 (+22% y-o-y) and c CHF30m in milestone payments in FY23. In December 2023, Cresemba was granted a paediatric label expansion in the US, extending its market exclusivity to September 2027 (EU decision expected Q124). Basilea is also developing a successor to Cresemba: fosmanogepix, a broad-spectrum antifungal therapy (Phase III trials to commence in mid-2024). We anticipate the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date (3 April 2024) for the company’s second asset, Zevtera, will be the next near-term catalyst, as the US represents a key market.