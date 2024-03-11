Erweiterte Funktionen



Basilea Pharmaceutica - Strong Cresemba traction triggers milestone payment




11.03.24 16:50
Edison Investment Research

Continued strong sales of Cresemba, Basilea Pharmaceutica’s lead antifungal asset, in the Asia-Pacific region and China, has triggered the receipt of a US$1.25m milestone payment from Pfizer (license partner). This comes on the heels of Basilea’s first sales-related milestone from distribution partner Knight Therapeutics in January for sales in Latin America. We believe these reflect sustained market traction for Cresemba, leading to in-market sales of US$445m in the 12 months ending September 2023 (+22% y-o-y) and c CHF30m in milestone payments in FY23. In December 2023, Cresemba was granted a paediatric label expansion in the US, extending its market exclusivity to September 2027 (EU decision expected Q124). Basilea is also developing a successor to Cresemba: fosmanogepix, a broad-spectrum antifungal therapy (Phase III trials to commence in mid-2024). We anticipate the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date (3 April 2024) for the company’s second asset, Zevtera, will be the next near-term catalyst, as the US represents a key market.

Aktuell
4 Übernahmen für 36,8 Mio. $ - Neuer 445% Private Equity Hot Stock
Nach 952.824% mit Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-A) von Warren Buffett

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,60 $ 40,75 $ -2,15 $ -5,28% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0011432447 A0B9GA 50,00 $ 38,60 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 38,60 $ -5,28%  23.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Kursziel 105 CHF heute bestät. 25.04.21
  Löschung 22.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...