Basilea Pharmaceutica - Revenue upside surprise for 2022




12.01.23 12:26
Edison Investment Research

Basilea has announced preliminary, unaudited revenue results for FY22, together with an operational update on its commercial and pipeline assets. Revenues related to the company’s marketed products, Cresemba and Zevtera, were c CHF122m (FY21: CHF131m), exceeding the high end of management guidance by c 17%. Basilea also received revenue in the form of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority reimbursements, proceeds from strategic oncology transactions and other revenue contributions, bringing total revenues for the period to c CHF148m (FY21: CHF148m), which exceed the high end of FY22 guidance by c 21%. In our view, the potential marketing approval of Zevtera in the US will be critical to drive revenue growth. We will update our estimates and valuation after the announcement of Basilea’s full year-end results in February.

 
