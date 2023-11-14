Erweiterte Funktionen



Basilea Pharmaceutica - Incremental acquisition to arsenal; new guidance




14.11.23 07:34
Edison Investment Research

Basilea has bolstered its drug pipeline with the in-licensing of fosmanogepix, a broad-spectrum antifungal candidate, from Amplyx Pharmaceuticals (a Pfizer affiliate). Fosmanogepix is a clinical-stage, potentially first-in-class broad-spectrum antifungal treatment and Basilea plans to initiate Phase III trials in mid-2024. Deal consideration includes $37m in upfront payments and milestones of up to $496m ($110m to Pfizer, and $396m from previous agreements), of which the majority relates to regulatory and commercial milestone events, and tiered single-digit royalties. We view this as a favourable transaction for Basilea and note that it is in line with the company’s previously disclosed plans to expand its late-stage product pipeline. In our view, fosmanogepix represents a promising near-term commercial opportunity as the legacy portfolio matures, provided that the data continue to be supportive. As part of this new update, management has also provided revised full-year 2023 financial guidance. We will update our model and valuation to reflect this deal. Our 2023 and 2024 estimates are under review.

Aktuell
Aktienkonsolidierung 9:1 - Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal
Neuer 384% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,00 $ 41,00 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0011432447 A0B9GA 52,00 $ 41,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 32,28 € 0,00%  28.06.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 41,00 $ 0,00%  18.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als Lithium-Riese Albemarle? Neuer 545% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Kursziel 105 CHF heute bestät. 25.04.21
  Löschung 22.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...