Basilea Pharmaceutica - Antifungal addition to bolster pipeline

20.10.23 07:40
Edison Investment Research

Basilea has announced an expansion of its portfolio to foster long-term growth, a key strategic priority for management, leveraging expertise in the commercialisation of its two key anti-infective products, Cresemba and Zevtera. The company will in-license GR-2397, a clinical-stage antifungal compound targeting invasive mould infections, mainly caused by the Aspergillus species. The Phase II-ready asset has Qualified Infectious Disease Product, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the US FDA for invasive aspergillosis, which often leads to priority review post a New Drug Application (NDA) filing and grants 10 years of US market exclusivity. Basilea will make an upfront payment of $2m, followed by ~$69m in milestones and tiered royalties. Our valuation of Basilea remains unchanged, and will be reassessed once additional information becomes available.

