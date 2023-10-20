Erweiterte Funktionen
Basilea Pharmaceutica - Antifungal addition to bolster pipeline
20.10.23 07:40
Edison Investment Research
Basilea has announced an expansion of its portfolio to foster long-term growth, a key strategic priority for management, leveraging expertise in the commercialisation of its two key anti-infective products, Cresemba and Zevtera. The company will in-license GR-2397, a clinical-stage antifungal compound targeting invasive mould infections, mainly caused by the Aspergillus species. The Phase II-ready asset has Qualified Infectious Disease Product, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the US FDA for invasive aspergillosis, which often leads to priority review post a New Drug Application (NDA) filing and grants 10 years of US market exclusivity. Basilea will make an upfront payment of $2m, followed by ~$69m in milestones and tiered royalties. Our valuation of Basilea remains unchanged, and will be reassessed once additional information becomes available.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,00 $
|41,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0011432447
|A0B9GA
|52,00 $
|41,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|32,28 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,00 $
|0,00%
|18.10.23
= Realtime
