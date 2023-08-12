Bank of Mellon Quartalsergebnisse in 65 Tagen: Erwartete Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung

In 65 days, Bank of Mellon, headquartered in New York, United States, will present its quarterly results for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and earnings? And how does Bank of Mellon’s stock performance compare to the previous year?

With only 65 days left until Bank of Mellon’s stock, currently valued at €31.97 billion in market capitalization, unveils its new quarterly figures before market opening. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis by various agencies, analysts currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Bank of Mellon recorded revenue of €3.80 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a growth rate of +2.10% is anticipated for a total revenue of €3.96 billion this time around.

