Ballard Power stock: future or failure?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Future":

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

Ballard Power shares suffered a significant -5.7% decline at the start of the week and closed at $3.97 on Tuesday. The previous monthly result is -4.6%. This share price drop contrasts with the otherwise promising business model of the company, which specializes in the production of hydrogen fuel cells. For example, Ballard Power Systems recently announced the largest single order to date from its long-standing customer Solaris Bus & Coach, which supplies the public transport company Rebus Regionalbus Rostock in Germany.

Price: 3.97 USD

Monthly performance: -4.6%

Financial data

The financial situation of Ballard Power stock offers a mixed record. In the second quarter of 2023, the company reported a net loss of $30.1 million, which can be considered an improvement over the prior-year loss of $55.79 million. Basic loss...