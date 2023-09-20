Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Future":
 Indizes      Rohstoffe      Aktien      Fonds      Futures    


Ballard Power stock: future or failure?




20.09.23 10:44
Gurupress

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

Ballard Power shares suffered a significant -5.7% decline at the start of the week and closed at $3.97 on Tuesday. The previous monthly result is -4.6%. This share price drop contrasts with the otherwise promising business model of the company, which specializes in the production of hydrogen fuel cells. For example, Ballard Power Systems recently announced the largest single order to date from its long-standing customer Solaris Bus & Coach, which supplies the public transport company Rebus Regionalbus Rostock in Germany.


  • Price: 3.97 USD
  • Monthly performance: -4.6%

 


Financial data


The financial situation of Ballard Power stock offers a mixed record. In the second quarter of 2023, the company reported a net loss of $30.1 million, which can be considered an improvement over the prior-year loss of $55.79 million. Basic loss...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Eilt: US-Militär ordert Drohnen dieses Drone Hot Stock
Massives Kaufsignal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Ballard Power


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,05 € 9,15 € -0,10 € -1,09% 20.09./08:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3826200002 923280 13,40 € 8,95 €
Werte im Artikel
3,74 plus
+0,46%
9,05 minus
-1,09%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 9,05 € -1,09%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
KI Aktientip entwickelt revolutionäre Gesundheits App. Neuer 400% AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...