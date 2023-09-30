Erweiterte Funktionen



Ballard Power Quartalszahlen: Erwartungen und Prognosen für Aktionäre und Investoren




30.09.23 07:47
Gurupress

It’s only 36 days until Ballard Power, a company based in Burnaby, Canada, presents its quarterly figures for the third quarter. What revenue and profit numbers can shareholders expect? And how does Ballard Power stock compare to last year?


With a current market capitalization of 1.01 billion euros, investors are eagerly awaiting the new quarterly figures from Ballard Power before the stock market opens. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly waiting for the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Ballard Power achieved revenue of 14.97 million euros in the third quarter of 2022, a decline of -5.90 percent is now expected to reach 24.40 million euros. The previous loss is also expected to change and is likely to drop by +10.50...


