Baker Steel Resources Trust - Strong revaluation boost from Futura

Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) has reported a strong 16.3% NAV increase in its end-December 2023 monthly update (reducing the FY23 NAV decline to 6.3%), following its year-end portfolio valuations update. The key driver was a c 47% revaluation of Futura Resources, BSRT’s largest holding, which owns two coking coal mines in Australia. This follows the successful financing in September 2023, which allowed Futura to advance its Wilton mine to production. At the last closing price, BSRT shares are trading at a 44% discount to its unaudited end-2023 NAV.