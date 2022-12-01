Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust - Finding big trendsetters amid ‘little giants’

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BG CHINA GROWTH TR.":

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (BGCG) invests in China, aiming to capture current trendsetters and spot future potential market leaders, for a long-term time horizon (typically over five years). Despite negative newsflow about China over the last year and a half and the recent political changes, interpreted by the world investment community as the prevalence of ideology over economic principles, the investment manager, Baillie Gifford (BG), believes that the investment case stands firm. A greater focus on self-sufficiency, productivity and innovation in China should support domestic opportunities in certain key sectors, including renewable energy, software and technology. The new phase of development may reward patient investors who see the big picture of Chinese growth.