Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust - China’s recovery well worth the wait




12.12.23 08:10
Edison Investment Research

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (BGCG) invests in China, focusing on innovative, rapidly growing companies best positioned to benefit from China’s still favourable long-term economic outlook and the structural trends that should drive equity markets for years to come. Key portfolio themes include e-commerce, food delivery, domestic brands, semiconductors, robotics and automation, and renewable energy. The trust’s relaunch in September 2020 coincided with a series of challenges for the Chinese economy, investor confidence and the growth companies BGCG favours, so performance has lagged the benchmark. However, the operational performance of most of BGCG’s holdings is strong, their prospects are very positive, and the trust’s managers believe that it is only a matter of time until confidence returns and share prices more accurately reflect these robust fundamentals.

