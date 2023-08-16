BYD stock: This is what China's auto giant industry demands!

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

China’s leading carmaker, BYD, is calling on its competitors to team up and jointly conquer the global market. This remarkable call was made during a major event in the Chinese automotive industry. CEO Wang Chuanfu stressed the need for Chinese auto brands to become more globally present, which was met with widespread approval. But at the same time, it also highlighted the growing tensions between domestic and international-oriented car manufacturers. When will the BYD share be able to perform?

Intensive price war and the path to new “Chinese cars”

The price war started by Tesla in January has thrown China’s automotive sector into intense competition. BYD recently posted a video showing the evolution of several competitors, from well-established companies like FAW Group to emerging EV startups. This video highlights the...