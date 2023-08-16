Erweiterte Funktionen


BYD stock: This is what China's auto giant industry demands!




16.08.23 11:15
Gurupress

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

China’s leading carmaker, BYD, is calling on its competitors to team up and jointly conquer the global market. This remarkable call was made during a major event in the Chinese automotive industry. CEO Wang Chuanfu stressed the need for Chinese auto brands to become more globally present, which was met with widespread approval. But at the same time, it also highlighted the growing tensions between domestic and international-oriented car manufacturers. When will the BYD share be able to perform?


Intensive price war and the path to new “Chinese cars”


The price war started by Tesla in January has thrown China’s automotive sector into intense competition. BYD recently posted a video showing the evolution of several competitors, from well-established companies like FAW Group to emerging EV startups. This video highlights the...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Börsenstar senkt Kriminalität um 45% mit Künstlicher Intelligenz
346% AI Hot Stock nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Krebsheilung - Neue klinische Studie startet. 245% Biotech Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:20 , Aktiennews
Die Aktie von Activation handelt heute 5.6 Pr [...]
13:20 , Aktiennews
Travelsky wird -0.41 Prozent niedriger gehand [...]
13:20 , Aktiennews
Kalo Gold wird -9.09 Prozent niedriger gehand [...]
13:20 , Aktiennews
Anheuser-busch Inbev - wird heute -1.15 Proz [...]
13:20 , Aktiennews
Die Aktie von Highland Copper handelt heute - [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...