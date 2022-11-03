BVB bis zur WM-Pause ohne Wolf und Rothe

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borussia Dortmund":

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund muss in den letzten drei Spielen der Fußball-Bundesliga vor der WM-Pause auf zwei weitere Profis verzichten. Wie der Tabellenvierte am Donnerstag nach der Rückkehr vom Champions-League-Spiel beim FC Kopenhagen (1:1) mitteilte, ist das Fußball-Jahr für den Allrounder Marius Wolf und Linksverteidiger Tom Rothe vorzeitig beendet. Bei Wolf (27) wurden nach umfassenden medizinischen Untersuchungen "eine infektbedingte Störung des Gleichgewichtsorganes" diagnostiziert. Der 18 Jahre alte Rothe hatte Anfang der Woche im Training einen schweren Schlag aufs Knie abbekommen und dabei eine Knochenstauchung erlitten. Für den BVB stehen vor der Winterpause noch das Heimspiel gegen den VfL Bochum sowie die Partien in Wolfsburg und in Mönchengladbach auf dem Programm./bue/DP/he