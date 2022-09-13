Erweiterte Funktionen
BP p.l.c.
13.09.22 16:10
Finanztrends
BP p.l.c. Mitteilung von Geschäften von Personen mit Führungsverantwortung oder ihnen nahe stehenden Personen 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bernard Looney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor… Hier weiterlesen
zur Originalmeldung
zur Originalmeldung
Finanztrends Video zu BP
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,292 €
|5,271 €
|0,021 €
|+0,40%
|13.09./17:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007980591
|850517
|5,50 €
|3,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,292 €
|+0,40%
|17:51
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,27 $
|+7,11%
|12.09.22
|München
|5,316 €
|+1,98%
|17:03
|Berlin
|5,257 €
|+0,84%
|08:04
|Düsseldorf
|5,317 €
|+0,82%
|16:01
|Hannover
|5,26 €
|+0,77%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|5,331 €
|+0,57%
|16:19
|Frankfurt
|5,325 €
|+0,51%
|17:25
|Xetra
|5,312 €
|+0,45%
|17:35
|Hamburg
|5,31 €
|+0,08%
|14:44
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|18923
|BP Group
|07.09.22
|43
|BP im Wandel
|02.08.22
|3606
|Der Doomsday Bären-Thread
|05.12.21
|170
|BP on the long run 850517
|25.04.21
|143
|Ist BP unterbewertet?
|25.04.21