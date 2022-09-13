Erweiterte Funktionen



BP p.l.c.




13.09.22 16:10
Finanztrends

BP p.l.c. Mitteilung von Geschäften von Personen mit Führungsverantwortung oder ihnen nahe stehenden Personen 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bernard Looney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor… Hier weiterlesen

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt Massiver Kursschub
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu BP


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,292 € 5,271 € 0,021 € +0,40% 13.09./17:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007980591 850517 5,50 € 3,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,292 € +0,40%  17:51
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,27 $ +7,11%  12.09.22
München 5,316 € +1,98%  17:03
Berlin 5,257 € +0,84%  08:04
Düsseldorf 5,317 € +0,82%  16:01
Hannover 5,26 € +0,77%  08:04
Stuttgart 5,331 € +0,57%  16:19
Frankfurt 5,325 € +0,51%  17:25
Xetra 5,312 € +0,45%  17:35
Hamburg 5,31 € +0,08%  14:44
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Tesla-Boss Elon Musk löst Uran-Rallye aus - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18923 BP Group 07.09.22
43 BP im Wandel 02.08.22
3606 Der Doomsday Bären-Thread 05.12.21
170 BP on the long run 850517 25.04.21
143 Ist BP unterbewertet? 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...