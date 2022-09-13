Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BB Biotech":
 Aktien      Futures    


BB Biotech - Great valuation potential




13.09.22 14:56
Edison Investment Research

According to BB Biotech’s (BION) investment team, the biotech industry has never looked in such a good position. Following a sell-off in the last 18 months, a combination of fundamental industry strength and discounted valuations has recently attracted investors to return to the biotech market. In the sector, BION is differentiated from the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index by its concentrated portfolio (c 30 stocks) of what the investment manager, Bellevue Asset Management, believes to be best-in-class biotech growth opportunities. The BION team continues to focus on its core portfolio of biotech staples, such as Moderna, blended with undiscovered, innovative companies, bringing new technologies.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt Massiver Kursschub
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu BB Biotech


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,50 € 57,20 € 0,30 € +0,52% 13.09./17:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0038389992 A0NFN3 82,20 € 49,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		59,00 € -0,08%  28.06.19
Hamburg 59,50 € +1,97%  28.06.19
Hannover 58,80 € +0,77%  28.06.19
Frankfurt 57,50 € +0,52%  15:39
Düsseldorf 58,75 € 0,00%  28.06.19
München 60,20 € 0,00%  05.07.19
Berlin 59,55 € -1,98%  09.07.19
Xetra 56,50 € -2,08%  17:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Tesla-Boss Elon Musk löst Uran-Rallye aus - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2549 Die Perle im Tec DAX 09.09.22
5 Steuer Dividende BB Biotech 07.05.22
  BB BIOTECH 27.10.18
2 Wertpapier mit Index vergleiche. 22.08.17
358 BB Biotech bei 45 Euro Boden. 09.11.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...