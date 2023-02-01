Erweiterte Funktionen
Axiom European Financial Debt Fund - Termination of coverage
01.02.23 10:01
Edison Investment Research
Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Vivesto (VIVE), Diurnal Group (DNL), Palace Capital (PCA), Primary Health Properties (PHP), Silver One Resources (SVE), Induction Healthcare (INHC) and Axiom European Financial Debt (AXI). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant. Previously published reports can still be accessed via our website.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,9771 €
|0,9817 €
|-0,0046 €
|-0,47%
|01.02./11:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BTC2K735
|A1439T
|1,00 €
|0,87 €
0,98
-0,51%
23,52
-0,92%
