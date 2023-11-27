Aurora Solar Aktie: Ein sicheres Investment?

Aurora Solar stock receives negative ratings in technical analysis, relative strength index, and dividend analysis. The stock's moving average has reached 0.04 CAD, while its current price is 0.025 CAD, leading to a poor evaluation. The stock also has a negative distance from the GD200 and GD50, indicating a weak performance. The relative strength index for both 7-day and 25-day periods suggests a negative outlook. Additionally, the dividend yield is below the industry average, resulting in a negative assessment of the company's dividend policy. Lastly, the sentiment and buzz around the stock are considered neutral, with average activity and minimal changes in sentiment. Overall, the long-term sentiment regarding Aurora Solar is deemed neutral.

