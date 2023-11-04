Erweiterte Funktionen



Aurora Solar Aktie: Müssen Sie jetzt handeln?




04.11.23 19:01
Aktiennews

Aurora Solar stock receives negative ratings in technical analysis, relative strength index, and dividend analysis. The stock's moving average has reached 0.04 CAD, while its current price is 0.025 CAD, leading to a poor evaluation. The stock also has a negative distance from the GD200 and GD50, indicating a weak performance. The relative strength index for both 7-day and 25-day periods suggests a negative outlook. Additionally, the dividend yield is below the industry average, resulting in a negative assessment of the company's dividend policy. Lastly, the sentiment and buzz around the stock are considered neutral, with average activity and minimal changes in sentiment. Overall, the long-term sentiment regarding Aurora Solar is deemed neutral.


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen – Ihre Aurora Solar-Analyse vom 04.11. liefert die Antwort:


Wie wird sich Aurora Solar jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Aurora Solar-Analyse.





Aktuell
Neuer Esports Hot Stock erobert die Esport-Welt im Sturm
Nach 13.139% mit Tencent Holdings ($TCEHY) und 37.292% mit Electronic Arts ($EA)

Gamer Pakistan Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0167 $ 0,0152 $ 0,0015 $ +9,87% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA05207J1084 A14T2F 0,058 $ 0,011 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0167 $ +9,87%  03.11.23
Frankfurt 0,01 € 0,00%  03.11.23
München 0,0088 € 0,00%  03.11.23
Berlin 0,0138 € -14,81%  03.11.23
Düsseldorf 0,0036 € -58,14%  03.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal voraus - Neuer 407% Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
153 ACT AURORA CONTROL TEC. 24.01.22
  Gute Nachrichten Interessant 22.08.19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...