Aurora Cannabis Quartalsbericht in 73 Tagen: Aktionäre erwarten Verkaufszahlen und Gewinnprognosen

In 73 days, the Aurora Cannabis company, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, will present its quarterly report for the 2nd quarter. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Aurora Cannabis stock perform compared to last year?

There are only 73 days left until the Aurora Cannabis stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 200.28 million, presents its new quarterly figures after close of trading. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Aurora Cannabis generated sales of EUR 41.28 million in the 2nd quarter of 2022, a decrease of -0.00 percent is now expected to EUR 42.38 million. The previous loss is also expected to change and is likely to fall by +88.20 percent to -23.89 million euros.

On an annual basis, analysts are rather pessimistic.They anticipate a -20.90 percent decline in sales and a +88.80 percent decline in profit to -73.16 million euros.The profit will continue its slight decline and is expected to change by +88 .80 percent to -73 .16 million euros comparedto last year where it reached -137 .68min EU R.The loss per share falls on an annual basisat-0 .52 E U R.

Shareholders are not preempting some parts of earnings estimates.Inthe past30days,the pricehaschangedby+8 .62percent.

Analysts estimate the impact onthe stock price as follows: within12months,the share should be at0 .62 EUR ,which impliesa gainof +46 .03percent basedonthecurrentprice.Shareholders who stillwanttoenternowcanexpect a profit of +46 .03percentover 12 months basedonthe experts’ estimates.

From a technical analysis perspective, there is expected to be short-term resistance at Aurora Cannabis.

Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen - Ihre Aurora Cannabis-Analyse von 25.11. liefert die Antwort:

Wie wird sich Aurora Cannabis jetzt weiter entwickeln? Ist ihr Geld in dieser Aktie sicher? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Analyse zur Aurora Cannabis Aktie

Aurora Cannabis: Kaufen oder verkaufen? Hier weiterlesen...